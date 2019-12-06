‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Shares Cryptic Note About ‘Talking S—’ Amid Jenelle Evans Split

The ongoing drama between David Eason and ex Jenelle Evans has taken yet another turn. In a cryptic Facebook post, Eason seemed to allude to the former couple’s current situation. While he doesn’t call out Evans by name, it seems like it’s directed toward her.

“Don’t you love when people talk s— about something you did or said to them like it has nothing to do with that they did or said to you,” the post read, which included the eye-roll emoji at the end. Like Evans, Eason has remained active on social media amid their much-publicized separation. However, due to a restraining order that Evans placed on her fellow Teen Mom 2 alum, Eason isn’t allowed to mention her by name.

That hasn’t stopped him from using social media to call Evans lazy, and while he’s compulsively locked and unlocked his accounts in the past few weeks, he did post a photo of he and Evans’ daughter, Ensley, on Instagram at the beginning of the month. A few days later, he made the claim that he’s “nicer” than his ex, but also warned, “come at me sideways and you will probably leave sideways.”

Evans announced her split with Eason after two years of marriage back in October, taking her daughter and leaving their North Carolina home to Nashville, Tenn. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time.

Recently, Eason also relocated to Nashville to take a more active role in the legal proceedings. Rumors have also recently circulated that Eason has been romantically involved with a “mystery woman” named Brittany Walker, though he has denied this.

In the meantime, Evans has stated that she’s “sick and tired” of all the rumors circulating about her dating life, tweeting out that “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.” She will, however, be returning to the Teen Mom 2 reunion show, despite having been fired this past April — ironically due to the ongoing drama with Eason.