‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Brings Gun While Accompanying Jenelle Evans to Court

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were seemingly carrying a weapon in their car as they made a court appearance for their child services case.

The fired Teen Mom 2 personalities went to court Thursday attempting to fight the judge-ordered removal of Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, Evas’ two sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, and their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The order came a few weeks after Eason brutally killed Evans’ dog after it bit his daughter.

The kids were not returned to the couple’s custody at the end of the hearing, and cameras spotted a gun in the dashboard of their car as they drove away.

See the photos, released by TMZ, here.

As previously reported, Kaiser is currently staying with his father Nathan Griffin’s mother, Doris, while Jace is believed to be staying with Jenelle’s mother Barbara Evans. Both children were removed from the family’s home earlier this week, with Ensley and Marisa also being removed just days later.

A report by Radar Online Friday claimed the couple has been ordered not to speak to the public about the case.

“She’s sick over everything,” a source told Radar of Evans’ reaction to losing her children. “It’s hard.”

The source said that while the children were not at the court hearing, Jenelle’s eldest son Jace reportedly spoke with social services about the situation.

“He looks on the internet, he knows what’s going on,” the source said of the former MTV star’s 9-year-old son. “He told them all the problems,” including that he is “scared of David.”

The couple’s issues with custody began after Eason caused outrage after killing Evans’ dog Nugget. The controversy led to MTV cutting ties with Evans, announcing she would not be returning for another season of Teen Mom 2.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement in May.

“Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” they added.

Shortly after Eason killed the dog, Evans revealed she was considering divorcing her husband. However she returned to their North Carolina home and the pair were spotted holding hands on their way into the courthouse.

Animal Control and Child Protective Services all confirmed they were investigating the incident after the matter at the time.