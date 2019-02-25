‘Teen Mom 2’: Cole DeBoer Reveals If He Would Adopt Chelsea Houska’s Daughter Aubree

In this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Cole DeBoer revealed if he plans on adopting Chelsea Houska‘s daughter Aubree, from her relationship with Adam Lind.

In a preview released before the episode aired, Houska explained that Lind missed two consecutive visits with 9-year-old Aubree, so his future visitations were cancelled. Aubree has not seen her father in a couple of months, according to Houska, 27. She also heard that Lind gave up parental rights to Paislee, his daughter from another relationship.

DeBoer then said he could not imagine ever giving up parental rights to the two children he shares with Houska, 2-year-old Watson and 7-month-old Layne.

“That’s rock bottom,” DeBoer said while holding Layne. “Look at this. Do you think anything would come between this? F–, like yeah right. How could you have this, watch them grow up and be like, ‘Oh, right. F– that.’”

“The judge said [to Lind], ‘You realize this is forever,’ and he said, ‘Yeah,’” Houska said. She said Paislee’s mother’s husband adopted her.

Houska’s producer asked if they would discuss that kind of arrangement with Aubree, and Houska said they should.

“You could adopt her,” Houska told DeBoer.

“Well, yeah,” he said.

The producer asked DeBoer if he would do that.

“I would do that right now if she wants to,” DeBoer said. “I would never make her do anything.”

Houska said Paislee’s situation is not the same as Aubree’s, since Aubree is older and Aubree is closer to Lind’s family than Paislee is.

“It’s just totally different,” Houska said. “It’s hard because we know what we feel is the best for her, and I feel what would be best for her would be if [Lind] was just completely out of the picture instead of in and out, hurting her. But I think she’s old enough now where you can’t just make that decision for her.”

In a recent interview with E! News, Houska praised DeBoer’s parenting skills, but pointed out that Aubree still has feelings for her father.

“He’s still her dad. She still has her own feelings about it so I kind of have to keep my feelings to myself and let her have her own little opinion,” Houska said. “I’m proud of her for being so mature but it’s not even something a kid should have to deal with but I think that we’ve always been so open with her and let her accept her feelings and try to explain things to her as best as we can.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska