‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Milestone Photo of Baby Layne

It’s already been three months since Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed baby Layne Ettie into their family, and the Teen Mom 2 stars couldn’t be happier!

The MTV personality took to Instagram Thursday with a new photo of the smiling infant, clad in gray tights and a floral onesie, laying next to a letter board reading, “THREE MONTHS.”

“3 whole months of loving you [heart emoji],” Houska captioned the photo. DeBoer shared the same photo with a different caption, writing, “Time is flying! 3 months! She has the personality of an angel.”

Houska and DeBoer welcomed their youngest in August, on the very same day mom turned 27! The two also share son Watson, 1, and Houska’s 9-year-old daughter Aubree from a previous relationship.

Since adding little Layne to their lives, the reality television couple has been adjusting to life with three kids, but according to dad Randy Houska, the adjustment has been easy.

“Watson loves her, Aubree loves her, they’re both great with her,” he said in a September video on his YouTube channel. “Watson just stands there and rubs her little head and says, ‘Nice, nice,’ because I’m pretty sure everyone tells him, ‘Watson, be nice nice to the baby.’”

And it might not be the end for the couple when it comes to having more babies. In October, Houska answered a fan asking on Instagram how many more kids she was looking to have, she replied, “At least 1 more! Maybe 2 [thinking emoji].”

Based on Houska and DeBoer’s recent anniversary posts to one another on social media, it looks like everyone in the Houska-DeBoer family would be happy to add more kiddos to the household.

“Two years. Two babies AND one pretty amazing 9 year old. I love life with you, babe,” Houska wrote in a post on Instagram on Oct. 1. “Thank you for giving me the life I always dreamed about. Happy anniversary [Cole DeBoer]!”

DeBoer added on his own page, “2 years ago on this day October 1st. I married the woman of my dreams, [Chelsea Houska.] She is my other half, and my world,” he wrote in a post. “I couldn’t be more lucky, she has given me love and happiness and 3 beautiful perfect children! My heart is full! I love you my perfect wife! To forever and ever.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chelsea Houska