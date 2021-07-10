'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea Houska Reveals If She and Cole DeBoer Want a 5th Baby

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her fourth baby in January, but she is already being asked if a fifth baby is on the way. Houska, 29, might be done with adding to her family, she said this week. The MTV star and husband Cole DeBoer, 33, welcomed their third child together, daughter Walker June, on Jan. 25. Houska and DeBoer are also parents to Layne, 2, and Watson, 4. Houska also shares Aubree, 11, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

"This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re gonna have more kids," Houska said in an Instagram Q&A session Thursday, reports Us Weekly. "Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more." They declined to rule out having another child completely though. "But you know, if we do, we do," DeBoer chimed in, adding, "But yeah, who knows?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska)

Houska first appeared on MTV in 16 & Pregnant, then starred in Teen Mom 2 for 10 years. She left before the second half of Season 10 and was replaced by former Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones. In a May interview with E! News, Houska said her decision to leave came after a "buildup" of emotions in her gut. She felt she no longer wanted her life to play out in front of cameras.

"There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don't want her to ever be like, she can't tell me things because it's going to be aired to millions of people or whatever," Houska said. She added that Aubree, who has seen her entire life play out before cameras, was old enough to have a say in how she is presented on television.

"When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view," Houska said of Aubree. "I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life." Unlike other former Teen Mom stars though, Houska said she is leaving MTV on good terms and she plans on using social media to provide fans updates on the next chapters of her life.

As for Jones, she recently told InTouch Weekly she sees herself as an "addition" to the show, not a "replacement" for Houska. "She’s irreplaceable, there’s no one that can replace that. And I’m just honored to be a part of something," Jones said of her predecessor. "Now I feel like, Chelsea’s not gone or forgotten. She’s just moved on to bigger and better things. And I feel like that’s the point."