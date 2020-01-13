‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Makeup-Free Selfie Has Fans Buzzing

Chelsea Houska’s fresh-faced selfie certainly has Teen Mom 2 fans talking! While the MTV personality is known for her smoky eye makeup and summery spray tan, a recent Instagram Story in which the mother-of-three was rocking little or no makeup had people doing a double take.

Confessing to watching the Jonas Brothers documentary, Chasing Happiness, instead of doing anything around the house or working out while son Watson, 2, and daughter Layne, 1, were sleeping, Houska rocked a messy bun and her eyelash extensions while staring off into the distance in the snap.

Despite Houska saying she looked like a “hot mess,” fans of hers on Reddit agreed she looked lovely, with one writing, “I like how she looks without the heavy eye make up.”

“Her face is the best ive ever seen it. No snark,” another wrote. “I think this no makeup look suits her better than the orange foundation and heavy makeup”

Others noted she looked a lot like 10-year-old daughter Aubree with a more bare face, with one writing, “I def see more of Aubree without the makeup and spray tan.”

Houska is well aware of the comments about her spray tan, joking in a recent photo in which her tan line could be seen, “You guys are jerks. LEAVE MY S— SPRAY TAN ALOOONE.”

The reality personality has been open in the past about how her anxiety has been a real struggle in her life, much of which stems from being seen on television and picked apart by fans.

“Whatever you see on TV and whatever you see when I show up somewhere, there’s so much more that has happened to get me even like… here,” Houska told Dr. Drew Pinksy during the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Regardless, Houska said on the Don’t Tell Mom podcast in November she has no immediate plans to leave the show behind.

“I feel like we would eventually get… I don’t feel it now… but I’ve been through ups and downs, where I’m like ‘Can I keep doing this? Is this healthy for my mental state?’” Houska said. “You go back and forth.”

Photo credit: MTV