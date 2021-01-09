'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Locks Lips With Husband Cole DeBoer Ahead of Final Episode

✖

Days before her final Teen Mom 2 episode airs, Chelsea Houska is still sharing a look at her life with fans on social media. The soon-to-be-former MTV star posted a cute photo of herself sharing a kiss with husband Cole DeBoer on Instagram Friday, calling him her "best friend." Although Teen Mom 2's latest season ended in late December, Houska appeared in the reunion special. The second half of the special airs on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Houska's latest Instagram post shows herself sitting in a car, ready to kiss DeBoer, who looks straight into the camera. In the second photo, the two have locked lips. The post received hundreds of comments from fans and a few fun responses from Houska. "No disrespect but imagine cole when he’s a silver fox," one fan wrote, prompting Houska to reply with a thirsty emoji. "You guys are way too cute! Dang is Cole just getting hotter with time?" one fan asked. "YES," Houska promptly replied.

Houska and DeBoer tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. They are now expecting their third child together and Houska's fourth overall. Houska and ex Adam Lind are parents to Aubree, 10. Houska has taken part in 10 seasons of Teen Mom 2 and joined the franchise during the second season of 16 and Pregnant. MTV has reportedly picked former Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant star Ashley Jones to replace Houska.

The Aubree Says co-founder announced plans to leave Teen Mom 2 in November, as she hopes to focus on her new company and raise her children. "After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last," Houska wrote. "We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this. We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

During an Instagram Live chat with fans in early December, Houska said her fourth child is due in February. Some fans asked her if they picked out a name, but she refused to say. "I wish I could tell you guys. I just feel like, with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born," Houska said. "Because I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling."