'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Facing Backlash Over 'Expensive' Diaper Bag

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska celebrated the release of the new diaper bag backpacks she and her husband Cole DeBoer designed with ItzyRitzy on Wednesday. While many of her fans were happy with the release as well, a handful complained about the hefty price tag for the pieces. Houska and DeBoer are expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

"YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for [ItzyRitzy] is now available on Amazon and we’re SO excited," Houska wrote in the caption. "You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves!" The post came just a day before Houska and DeBoer marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

Houska and DeBoer are already parents to Watson, 3, and Layne, 1. Houska and her ex-boyfriend Adam Lind are also parents to Aubree, 10. Houska and DeBoer announced they were expecting again in August and revealed their baby's gender last month. On Sept. 18, Houska marked a major milestone, reaching the halfway mark in her pregnancy. "Almost halfway there baby girl," she wrote, alongside two heart emojis.

Watson and Aubree are also excited about having a new younger sibling. "They're so excited. Watson at night will kiss my belly. It's so sweet," Houska told PopCulture.com last month before she learned the new baby will be another girl. "It seems like such a good mix," she said. "Cole and Watson have such a good relationship, so I think its cool that he's the only boy, and I can't wait to see how they grow up together as sisters." While Aubree, Watson, and Layne wait to meet their new sibling in a few months, here is a look at the response to Houska's new diaper bags.