‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Meaning of Daughter Layne Ettie’s Name

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed baby girl Layne Ettie on Wednesday, and the meaning behind her special middle name is just as cute as she is.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced the birth of their baby Wednesday on social media with an adorable photo of the newborn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne,” she captioned the photo.

DeBoer shared the same photo on his account, writing, “Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!”

As fans congratulated the couple on the newest addition to their family some inquired about the meaning behind her name. OK! Magazine first reports that one fan wondered, “Where did the name Ettie come from? It’s a beautiful and different name.”

“I had a grandma named Nettie and my other grandma was Edna and they called her Eddie… so we thought Eddie was perfect,” the now-mother of three replied to the comment.

The couple also shares son Watson, whom they welcomed in January 2017. Houska also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree, who she shares with ex Adam Lind. Houska and DeBoer married in October 2016 after the couple first locked eyes at a gas station, but didn’t speak. Later, DeBoer looked her up on social media, and the pair connected and fell in love.

Along with the announcement, Houska revealed how to pronounce her youngest daughter’s name.

After one fan wondered if the name was pronounced “Lane” or “laynee,” Houska replied, “like Lane!” Layne was born Wednesday, the same day as her mother’s 27th birthday.

As previously reported, Layne may have arrived a little early as Houska took to Instagram Stories a day before the birth to show off her 38-week-old baby bump.

Houska likely felt an extra dose of relief after the birth of Layne, given that when she was 33 weeks along, she joked she was already “over it.”

“Apparently my ‘over it’ stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days because #notmuchlonger,” she wrote.

At the time, she also joked about her “pregnancy brain” affecting her phone’s status.

“The other day I drove off with my phone on the hood of my car…..two days later, I threw it away in a garbage bag and then into a dumpster,” she wrote. “Aubree says it’s gonna end up in the toilet next #pregnancybrain #losingmymind.”

Happy for you, Chelsea!