‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Left ‘Shaking’ After Shocking Conversation With Adam Lind’s Mom in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek

Chelsea Houska couldn’t believe what she was hearing when Adam Lind’s mom asked the Teen Mom 2 star to reconsider visitation guidelines with daughter Aubree after years trying to get her ex to show an interest in bonding with the 10-year-old. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s season finale, Houska is left “shaking” with anger after Donna asks that Adam be able to visit Aubree at his parents’ house during her regular visitation with her grandparents — something that has never made Houska comfortable due to his past erratic behavior and substance abuse.

“I truly don’t feel like enough steps — I haven’t seen any steps on his end to be able to just be OK with that just yet,” Houska responds, adding that Adam can see Aubree at the visitation center she had suggested in the past, only to be left hanging with a disappointed child.

“Are you wanting him to have time with her or is he wanting to have time with her?” Houska asks as her husband, Cole DeBoer, can be seen getting frustrated with what he’s hearing from Donna. “It would have been different to hear he wants to see her from him.”

Viewers aren’t able to hear what Donna says next, but it clearly strikes a nerve with Houska, who snaps, “You’re not gonna talk to me like that! The final word of it is I’m not comfortable with it.”

Ending their conversation on that note, Houska admits, “I was shaking the whole time,” with DeBoer agreeing, “I can’t believe what I just heard. I’m shaking, because I’m so mad.”

Relaying that Donna had asked for Adam to be able to see Aubree at her home because it “takes effort” and money to schedule things at the visitation center, Houska is left furious at Donna’s suggestion that this dispute could land them in court, with Houska footing the bill for her unemployed ex.

“You’re not gonna come tell me and make me feel like I’m making the wrong decision,” she fumes as the clip comes to a close. “I can’t.”

