‘Teen Mom 2’ Castmates Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus Butt Heads Over ‘Girl Code’

Teen Mom 2 castmates Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin would eventually end up dating, but before they made things official, thing were already getting messy with Marroquin’s ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

In the season premiere of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus and Marroquin were denying anything was going on between the two of them when asked outright, but kept dropping clues that their friendship was more than friendly — including planning to stay in the same hotel suite while on a trip to Florida with their kids.

“We’re just friends,” DeJesus told castmate Leah Messer. “So I think.”

When Messer asked if Lowry knew about their burgeoning relationship, DeJesus said she doesn’t think it’s her place to tell her, leaving it up to Marroquin to break the news.

From his perspective, Marroquin said he and DeJesus “are cool.”

“I mean, we flirt with each other here and there,” he said, adding that the two text every day and have “real good chemistry.”

“We’re just having fun,” he said, adding that Lowry “minds everything, but I don’t care. [He and DeJesus] aren’t doing anything.”

But Messer felt awkward knowing that the non-couple is acting so…coupley.

“Afterwards, I feel super uncomfortable,” she told a producer, saying she planned on calling Lowry and telling her what she knew about the Florida vacation. “I just don’t want her to feel betrayed. I just think it’s Girl Code kind of.”

Lowry, shocked at the news, confides in her ex Jo Rivera about her emotions.

“It’s one of those things where I feel like Bri was trying to be messy?” she told him. “Like, why would you feel comfortable enough to tell my friend [about the vacation] when you know we’ve been friends damn near 10 years?”

She continued: “Just based on what I saw on TV about her story and then all of this, it’s just so messy. And Javi and I worked so hard to get to where we we’re co-parenting, so for this to all be hitting the fan and being messy because of their decisions is like, whatever.”

Although the relationship among all three of them would soon devolve into a social media mess, DeJesus originally said she understood why Lowry was concerned about the vacation. She also revealed that the two had decided to get different rooms in the hotel for the Florida vacation.

“I understand where she’s coming from,” she said.

DeJesus and Marroquin eventually did confirm they were involved romantically in October, and dated until January, when they had a messy break up they attributed to having different priorities and living in different states.

But even though the relationship is over, Lowry and DeJesus clearly still have hot tempers for each other.

“No girl code was broken. Kail was never my friend,” DeJesus tweeted, then deleted during the premiere. “I was always closer to Javi. I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to share my story and keep it moving lol.”

Lowry responded: “If we work together, it’s girl code.”

But DeJesus clapped back, before deleting all the recent tweets on her timeline and blocking Lowry on Twitter: “Work? It’s a tv show. Not a 9-5. I hardly ever see u. We were never friends.”

This season is going to be the most dramatic yet!

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV