'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Wants Jenelle Evans to Return

It's been over a year since Teen Mom 2 decided to stop filming Jenelle Evans in light of controversial events in her personal life. Recently, one of her former co-stars on the series voiced her desire to have Evans make a return to the MTV series. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus said that she wants to see Evans return to the show as she had a big hand in making the series "what it is today."

While promoting the newest season of Teen Mom 2, which premiered on Tuesday night, DeJesus told Hollywood Life that she would love to see Evans make a return to the reality show. She said, "She was on Teen Mom 2 for a long time. She kind of made the show what it is today." Evans originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She later appeared on Teen Mom 2, which premiered in 2011. During her interview with the publication, DeJesus did address the events that took place in Evans' personal life that led to MTV's decision to stop filming with her. MTV came to the decision after Evans' husband, David Eason, killed their family dog in May of 2019. Shortly after that incident, Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their daughter Ensley and Evans' two sons, Kaiser and Jace.

“And it’s unfortunate with the events that, you know, transpired," DeJesus added. In light of all of these events in Evans' personal life, her former co-star said that she simply wishes her the best. DeJesus continued, "I just hope she has a safe life. And I hope, you know, she’s okay." She continued to open up to the publication about the state of her friendship with Evans, explaining that they aren't as close as they used to be. She added, “Sometimes we comment on each other’s Instagram Stories, but we don’t talk as much as we used to.”

Back in February of this year, Evans opened up to PopCulture.com about her future with Teen Mom 2 and MTV. She explained that she's been focusing on her YouTube channel as she's been in "limbo" with MTV regarding her contract. "I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'" Evans explained. "I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff." She continued to explain that she's taking matters into her own hands when it comes to her career, adding, "I'm not gonna lie, MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"