'Teen Mom 2': Briana DeJesus Reveals Concerning Health Update

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shared some serious news with her fans on Saturday. On Twitter, she shared an update about her health with her fans. DeJesus revealed the results of her ANA test, which is one that detects the number of antinuclear antibodies in your blood, according to the Mayo Clinic.

DeJesus wrote on her Twitter account that her ANA test came back positive. In a follow-up message to one of her fans, the reality star wrote that she was already taking the necessary next steps. She told the fan that she was in contact with a rheumatologist, the same one who treated her mother and sister. Although, she did not share any other updates regarding her exact condition at the moment and how she is currently feeling.

I am so sad. My Ana test came back positive 🥺 — Briana Dejesus (@xobrianadej) July 10, 2021

As for what the ANA test means, the Mayo Clinic reported that it determines the number of antinuclear antibodies in your blood. They noted that while the body typically makes antibodies to fight infections, the body also contains antinuclear antibodies that can attack the body's own tissues and, more specifically, each cell's nucleus. The Mayo Clinic also shared that when a person's results come back positive for an ANA test, that means that the body's immune system has launched an attack on its own tissues. This can also be described as being an autoimmune reaction. Antinuclear antibodies, or autoimmune, issues tie back to a number of diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma.

The Mayo Clinic did report that a healthy person can receive a positive test result. So, DeJesus will simply have to get a follow-up appointment to see what's going on. The Teen Mom star has been sharing numerous updates about her personal life as of late. Prior to this update, she was sharing some happier news about the state of her love life.

In late May, DeJesus shared that she was engaged to Javi Gonzalez. To announce the news, she posted a montage of the couple on social media, which ended with a look at her engagement ring. While speaking with MTV News, DeJesus opened up about her engagement and what her life has been like with Gonzalez. She told the outlet, "I’m so in love and so excited to start a new chapter with Javi. He is an incredible man and I can’t want to marry him. The ring is beautiful and I’ve never been this happy!"