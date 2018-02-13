Briana DeJesus Moves Back in With Ex Weeks After Split With Javi Marroquin

Briana DeJesus moves fast! The Teen Mom 2 cast member is back living with her ex Devoin Austin just weeks after her split from Javi Marroquin.

The MTV personality revealed she’s living with Austin again after he appeared on her Instagram live this weekend. Soon after, she tweeted, “Living with a man = sports channel is always on.”

Living with a man = sports channel is always on 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 11, 2018

It seems like Austin is helping out with their daughter Nova, 6, and her daughter Stella, 8 months, from a previous relationship, while the 23-year-old recovers from her latest round of plastic surgery, which included a breast lift, tummy tuck and butt reshaping procedure.

Austin has been in and out of DeJesus’ life since the birth of their daughter, but the two have had a pretty explosive relationship over the years, as seen on the MTV show.

Nova’s father is also possibly the reason why Marroquin and DeJesus are done for good.

Marroquin flew to Miami, Florida to be by DeJesus’ side post-surgery just weeks after the two split initially, but soon after Austin also appeared by DeJesus’ side, Marroquin took off, tweeting an apology to his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry for all the “Miami drama.”

After being told about his ex moving on so quickly, Marroquin told Radar, “To be honest I’m not invested in her life anymore. Good for them. That’s funny though.”

The Teen Mom 2 castmates originally started dating in October, but broke things off in January over a disagreement about DeJesus’ upcoming mommy makeover, as well as distance.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” Marroquin said.

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom 2