Briana DeJesus Leaks Kailyn Lowry’s Texts With Ex Javi Marroquin

The same night Briana DeJesus deleted her Twitter after getting owned for making a sexual joke about Kailyn Lowry’s ex, the Teen Mom 2 cast member also posted screenshots of a personal conversation between her Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom DeJesus is currently dating.

DeJesus posted two screenshots to Twitter, tagging Lowry and saying, “why?”

In the text conversation, Lowry sends a photo of Marroquin’s tweet about going to see the Golden State Warriors play with DeJesus. The two confirmed their rumored relationship last month after the filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming was finished.

“Aweee i remember that trip i sent you on,” Lowry sends Marroquin. “glad you get to go again with Briana.”

“Yeah we got matching jersey tee’s. I’m excited,” Marroquin replies.

“I hope she loved doing all the stuff me and you used to do. Take her to shark tank at adventure aquarium next,” Lowry quips.

“Like I told you before. You hated sporting events and never wanted to do anything I loved doing,” Marroquin responds. “She hates sports but still as excited because I’m so excited. So new memories hold more value to me now. Idk why you’re being like this.”

Lowry shoots back, “We went to lakers game and sh-t what are you talking about [crying laughing emoji] cavs 76ers. But whatever! Have funn.”

“Thanks. We will,” Marroquin says.

Marroquin also echoed his sentiments to his ex, with whom he has a 4-year-old son Lincoln, in a tweet.

New memories hold more value to me — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) November 15, 2017

DeJesus then tweeted out a joke about coming for Lowry’s other ex Jo Rivera before being shot down by his longterm girlfriend.

After receiving a lot of backlash for posting Lowry’s personal business, the 23-year-old MTV cast member deleted her tweets and changed her name to “Petty Bri.” But the next day, she tweeted out a story about the texts and changed her name back.

Fans were not having her unabashed messiness.

You and Javi are a good couple but you keep making him look so bad for putting up with your disrespect to the mother of HIS child. You defs need to chill and respect yourself Farrah… I mean Brianna … — Amber Kruse (@amburkruse) November 16, 2017

Holy give it up already. You ain’t ever gonna be her or get up to her level anyway. — Terri L. Whitstone (@TerriWhitstone) November 16, 2017

Are you actually proud of yourself in this article?? & you had to tweet about it to make a few dollars as well. Grow up. #Embarrassing — Nyssa (@TexWexx) November 16, 2017

The second part of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.