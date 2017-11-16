Reality

Briana DeJesus Leaks Kailyn Lowry’s Texts With Ex Javi Marroquin

The same night Briana DeJesus deleted her Twitter after getting owned for making a sexual joke […]

The same night Briana DeJesus deleted her Twitter after getting owned for making a sexual joke about Kailyn Lowry’s ex, the Teen Mom 2 cast member also posted screenshots of a personal conversation between her Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, whom DeJesus is currently dating.

DeJesus posted two screenshots to Twitter, tagging Lowry and saying, “why?”

In the text conversation, Lowry sends a photo of Marroquin’s tweet about going to see the Golden State Warriors play with DeJesus. The two confirmed their rumored relationship last month after the filming for the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming was finished.

“Aweee i remember that trip i sent you on,” Lowry sends Marroquin. “glad you get to go again with Briana.”

“Yeah we got matching jersey tee’s. I’m excited,” Marroquin replies.

“I hope she loved doing all the stuff me and you used to do. Take her to shark tank at adventure aquarium next,” Lowry quips.

“Like I told you before. You hated sporting events and never wanted to do anything I loved doing,” Marroquin responds. “She hates sports but still as excited because I’m so excited. So new memories hold more value to me now. Idk why you’re being like this.”

Lowry shoots back, “We went to lakers game and sh-t what are you talking about [crying laughing emoji] cavs 76ers. But whatever! Have funn.”

“Thanks. We will,” Marroquin says.

Marroquin also echoed his sentiments to his ex, with whom he has a 4-year-old son Lincoln, in a tweet.

DeJesus then tweeted out a joke about coming for Lowry’s other ex Jo Rivera before being shot down by his longterm girlfriend.

After receiving a lot of backlash for posting Lowry’s personal business, the 23-year-old MTV cast member deleted her tweets and changed her name to “Petty Bri.” But the next day, she tweeted out a story about the texts and changed her name back.

Fans were not having her unabashed messiness.

The second part of the Teen Mom 2 season reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

