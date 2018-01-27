Briana DeJesus Blasts ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Kailyn Lowry in 45-Tweet Rant

Briana DeJesus is no longer holding back on co-star Kailyn Lowry and ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin.

According to Us Weekly, Lowry and Marroquin discussed his breakup with DeJesus on Thursday’s episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley.

Lowry, who filed for divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, began the episode by asking her ex if it’s true that his relationship with DeJesus was over.

“As of right now it is,” said Marroquin, who was first linked to DeJesus in October 2017. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The Teen Mom 2 star, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, responded, “Hmmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” Marroquin added, who reportedly split from DeJesus Jan. 18. “There is nothing juicy to spill to be honest with you.”

DeJesus did not take the conversation between Lowry and Marroquin the right way, as she took to Twitter to share her feelings on them in a now-deleted, 45-tweet rant.

“Since I have some downtime from actually working…let me spill some tea for u guys,” she began in a series of tweets. “I will never ever come out my face just because …I will never come out of character just because……. so lets get that out of the way … Once I am provoked you have given me all rights to get out of character.”

“1) Do not ever call my phone at 7am talking about we need to leave social media alone when it comes to our issues but you are the 1st one to use my name to gain listeners… 2) don’t you ever text my man about me and think he’s ok to bad mouth me cause that’s when the line gets crossed,” DeJesus tweeted. “Don’t sit 15 feet away from me and talk s—t indirectly cause I’ll approach u just like I did and do go crying in ur dressing room cause u couldn’t handle my mouth.”

She continued by saying, “I am not the common denominator as to why y’all fail to co parent so don’t ever use my name in that matter again … And you are right, ill never say sorry cause I am not the one who started all this mess … You use ur kids as pawns and that is not my fault but ur own selfish reasoning’s.”

DeJesus also took shots at Marroquin for telling Lowry that he doesn’t know “what the future holds” for him and DeJesus.

“Dont say u dont know what the future holds to someone but in my msgs saying u wanna marry me,” she said. “I don’t do that fake s—t … u say its about the kids but in reality u only care bout ur feelings and not anyone elses … including ur kids.”

The MTV star continued by saying that Lowry and Marroquin started the feud by talking about her on Coffee Convos: “I look like the crazy one now, but just remember I tried to keep it off social media … u bitches so quick to call lawyers when they cant handle the heat that they turned on … I am not the reason as to why people can’t get along… u left [your] saltiness get in the way and now look where u are.”

She continued, “Call me ratchet, trashy all you want but dont mention my name again and there will be no issues … U NOT KIM K SO SLOW UR ROLL … AND DON’T SIT HERE TRYNA PLAY MIND GAMES WHEN THE REAL REASON WHY WE ARE HERE IS BECAUSE OF U..JAVI.”

Fellow Teen Mom 2 Jenelle Evans tweeted her support to DeJesus: “I’ll be right behind u. #BestBelieve.”

Lowry seemingly responded to DeJesus by tweeting “Is mercury in retrograde or,” and “Thanks for all the downloads & listens for coffee comvos (sic) podcast iTunes for iphone or stitcher app for Android.”

When you block their number and get a “llamame conyo” email 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️ — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

Is mercury in retrograde or — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

Thanks for all the downloads & listens for coffee comvos podcast 🙌🏼💃🏼 iTunes for iphone or stitcher app for Android — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 26, 2018

Photo: Getty / Steve Mack / Contributor