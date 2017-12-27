‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Members Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin Still Dating Despite Breakup Rumors

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are still going strong despite rumors of a split.

The Teen Mom 2 couple confirmed to Us Weekly that they were still together, despite speculation to the contrary after the two spent Christmas Day apart.

“Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future. Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long term potential,” DeJesus told the publication. “Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.”

The 23-year-old MTV reality personality continued, adding how grateful she is that Marroquin is so good with her 6-year-old daughter Nova and 5-month-old Stella, who she shares with exes Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, respectively.

“Javi is also great to my kids and I appreciate that beyond belief, as I’ve struggled with my kids’ fathers being there for them,” she said. “Again, any and all breakup rumors are definitely false and it’s ridiculous not spending Christmas together is what’s behind them. We each have families we had to spend Christmas with, to be clear.”

DeJesus added, “I will be spending New Year’s with him.”

The mother of two also cleared up last week’s mama drama, when her mother Roxanne DeJesus put Marroquin on blast in a series of now-deleted tweets claiming that the Marriage Boot Camp cast member was not actually going to be deployed by the Air Force, and that he was using his service as a Teen Mom storyline.

“My mother and Javi are fine. There’s no issues,” DeJesus explained. “She just wants to make sure Javi’s intentions are true and not just for TV. She’s my mother and wants to protect me but we are all fine. Everything has worked out.”

Marroquin revealed in early December that he was being deployed again into the armed forces.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” the 25-year-old told Radar at the time. “I’m trying to put everything together.”

