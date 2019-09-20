‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana Dejesus Alleges Ex John ‘Got Another Girl Pregnant’ in Stress-Inducing Preview

In a preview for the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus claims her now-ex-boyfriend John Rodriguez got another woman pregnant. At the time the episode was filmed, DeJesus and Rodriguez were still together, and DeJesus would later claim Rodriguez did not cheat on her. The couple split in August, a few months later.

The moms are confronting the uncomfortable on next Tuesday’s #TeenMom2. 😳 pic.twitter.com/F2IIfwLZzI — Teen Mom 2 (@TeenMom) September 18, 2019

In the very brief scene included in the preview, DeJesus is seen looking at her phone in the car.

“It’s John’s Instagram… he got another girl pregnant,” she says.

Earlier this year, photos of an Instagram DM conversation between Rodriguez and another woman who claimed to be pregnant surfaced. However, DeJesus said the screenshots were fake.

“There is no truth to these rumors,” DeJesus told InTouch Weekly in May. “The conversation is completely fake and was made up by someone clearly looking for attention. John and I are great and we’re laughing over it. Happy Saturday everyone.”

While those rumors might not be true, the relationship did not survive the summer. On Aug. 21, DeJesus told Us Weekly the two broke up. She only spoke out after it was reported they stopped following each other on social media.

“To be perfectly frank, I did not plan on addressing my personal life and what was going on in it whatsoever publicly at this time,” DeJesus said. “I decided it was best to take matters into my own hands and just address the truth head on.”

DeJesus later explained, “I realized I wasn’t happy, had too much on my plate and needed to stay focused on all the things going on in my life including my kids, my new spa, filming Teen Mom 2, my other job and my family.”

The couple were together for more than a year. She said they were still cordial towards each other.

“At the end of the day I truly feel bad about what went down with John and I, as he really is a great, sweet, amazing man,” she said.

Before Teen Mom 2 returned, DeJesus told Radar Online the new season captures a difficult time in her life.

“To be honest, I’m not really looking forward to this season airing at all. It starts on Tuesday, but God knows what they’re going to show in it,” she told the site. “Obviously, at the end of last season on the reunion, you all saw the clip with me confronting Devoin [Austin] when he was drunk and supposed to be watching Nova. You’ll see the fall out of that and it’s not too pretty.”

She later said there was “nothing major” that happened to cause her break-up with Rodriguez.

“The honeymoon phase ended, and we just weren’t making each other happy anymore,” she explained. “It happens in relationships and I don’t fault either one of us for it. I am currently single and enjoying this phase of my life.”

DeJesus has two daughters, Nova, 8, and Stella, 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

