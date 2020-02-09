‘Teen Mom 2’ Alums Jenelle Evans and David Eason Seemingly Back Together, Spotted out at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

Jenelle Evans and David Eason seem to have buried the hatchet and possibly may have even reunited. The estranged couple, who are legally separated, were spotted at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night, per a photo obtained by TMZ. Evans has been living in the Nashville area since she left Eason, while he has stayed in North Carolina. While the pair have reunited for meals and photoshoots with their daughter Ensley when Eason was in town for court dates, this nighttime outing seems far more than simple coparenting.

The outlet also reports the couple was spotted together on Friday at Famous Dave’s BBQ, which is located in Hermitage, Tennessee, right outside of Nashville.

The pair has not commented on the bar outing as of press time.

On Jan. 24, Evans had straight-up denied she was getting back together with Eason. She dismissed their recent reunions as “just co-parenting.”

“No. No, again, I’m just co-parenting,” Evans said in a YouTube Q-and-A when asked about getting back with Eason. “Trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing. I mean, I’m single now. I need to venture out. I need to think about my future and my kids and what I’m gonna do in life. And I don’t need any distractions at all, and I notice guys can be a big distraction.”

She later added, “I was in downtown Nashville taking pictures with my photographer and David was in town for the court date. So then he has to see Ensley and while I was taking pictures. We had lunch and then he went home. That’s it.”

Evans left Eason in October 2019 after a year of controversies, including one involving Eason murdering their family’s dog. (Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 over the matter.)

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”