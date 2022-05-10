'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jennelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Gets Married

✖

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans' ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith is a married man! Griffith secretly tied the knot to May Oyola sometime last month. Griffith did not announce the exciting relationship update until Friday, May 6, when he took to his Facebook to update his relationship status to "married May Oyola today," according to Us Weekly, which noted that Griffith has since deleted that update from his profile.

As of this posting, Griffith has not publicly commented on his reported nuptials, details of which, including who was in attendance, remain unclear. Court records obtained by Us Weekly did reveal that the couple said "I do" on Saturday, April 40 in Miami Beach, Florida after they obtained their marriage license earlier in the month. Neiterh Griffith nor Oyola responded to reports of their marriage, which first surfaced Monday.

The lack of details isn't much of a surprise, as much of Griffith's relationship with Oyola, whose full name is Mayra Oyola, is unknown. Prior to the relationship status update, Griffith had previously not announced he was in a relationship. Per Oyola's Instagram profile, she lives in Miami, is into music, and is a big fan the Philadelphia Eagles, her biography on the platform in part reading, "Member of [Eagles Nation]" and "Music is my World." Her account, however, is private. The Sun reported that Oyola also appears to keep her personal details private on Facebook, where she frequently shares selfies.

Griffith's nuptials to Oyola follow his relationship with Evans. The former couple dated from 2013 to 2015. Just seven months after they welcomed their first child together, 7-year-old son Kaiser, Griffith, a personal trainer, dropped to one knee and popped the question in January 2015. Griffith proposed while the two were out to dinner during their St. Thomas vacation, with Evans later telling MTV that she was "completely shocked." Their engagement was short-lived, though, and just a few months later, the two called it quits after Griffith was arrested on charges of domestic violence. Earlier in the year, Evans had been for first-degree domestic violence, though Griffith dropped the charges.

Following their split, the two entered a messy child custody battle, during which Griffith accused Evans' husband, David Eason, of physically abusing his child. The two came to a custody agreement in October 2020, with a judge signing off on terms that included Evans retaining primary physical custody and Griffith getting custody every other weekend.