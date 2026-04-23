‘Storage Wars’ Cast Members Mourn Darrell Sheets’ Death by Suicide

The Storage Wars community is mourning the tragic death of castmate Darrell Sheets following his suspected suicide at the age of 67 on Wednesday.

Sheets was found dead at his Lake Havasu, Ariz., home around 2 a.m., Lake Havasu Police confirmed to TMZ on Wednesday, and his body has since been transferred to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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Sheets appeared in 163 episodes of A&E’s Storage Wars before retiring to Lake Havasu, where he was operating an antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

darrell sheets participates in A&E’s “Storage Wars” Lockbuster Tour – Hollywood, California held in front of the Dobly Theater at Hollywood & Highland on June 12, 2012 in Hollywood, California.

Following news of Sheets’ death, his former Storage Wars rival, Rene Nezhoda, told TMZ that he heard his former co-star had been being cyberbullied prior to his death.

“I know Darrell would want something positive out of this. He had a guy really tormenting him lately on cyberbullying,” Nezhoda told the outlet. “Just cause you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us … it doesn’t mean you know what we’re about. Also it doesn’t entitle you to bully somebody.”

He continued, “You shouldn’t cyberbully at all. As a matter of fact. If you have somebody in your life that thinks its fun to cyberbully other people, maybe a celebrity athlete or a little girl or school or schoolmate, slap [them] in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

Nezhoda went on to remember Sheets as a “very hard worker that cared more than anyone,” adding, “We had our moments, we had our run-ins but that’s because we were both competitors … we’re the biggest threats out there. So deep down, me and Darrell were friends.”

Storage Wars‘ Brandi Passante took to Instagram Wednesday to mourn Sheets, saying that she was “at a loss for words” following his passing.

“I’ve known Darrel [sic] Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing,” she wrote via Instagram. “My heart hurts for [his son] Brandon, [his granddaughter Zoie], and [ex-wife] Kimber.”

“I unfortunately lost a parent and a brother to similar situations. I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone,” she continued, calling the “grief from suicide” an “endless” thing that can be prevented with help.

“There is always help… You can Dial 988 on your phone to connect with a counselor and resources. Never suffer in silence,” she wrote.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.



