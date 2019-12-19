‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Nathan Griffith Shares Birthday Message to Jenelle Evans Amid Her Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith is sending the Teen Mom 2 alum his love on her birthday. As Evans rang in her 28th birthday on Dec. 19 amid her recent split from David Eason, Griffith took to Twitter to join the crowd of fans wishing her well with a message of support, praising her for making “positive changes” in her life.

“I know the critics will criticize and I know the ‘hatters’ aka haters will hate but this is honestly the first time in a while that I’ve seen [Jenelle Evans] make serious and positive changes in her life and thinking,” Griffith, 32, tweeted Thursday morning. “I’m so proud of the person you’re becoming. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Evans and Griffith dated from 2013 to 2015 and share 5-year-old son Kaiser. The Teen Mom 2 alum is also mom to son Jace Vahn Evans, 10, from her relationship to Andrew Lewis, and to daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 2, whom she shares with Eason. Evans and Eason married in 2017, and following months of controversy and fear over her and her children’s safety, Evans announced on Oct. 31 that she had made the decision to split from her husband.

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she announced on social media. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Although Evans and Griffith’s relationship turned tumultuous following their split, the reality star’s break from Eason has reportedly allowed them to reconnect, and they now have a “healthy relationship.”

“It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities. Hoping to justify their actions by finding comfort in the approval of others,” he wrote in a November tweet. “I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Jenelle]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you [a_lynn423] for being so understanding.”

Evans responded to his comments by thanking Griffith “for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately.”

In addition to filing divorce paperwork, Evans has also filed a restraining order against Eason, which has been extended into 2020.