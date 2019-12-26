‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Is All Smiles With Children in First Christmas Photos Since David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans has had quite the year, from losing her job on Teen Mom 2, to losing her dog Nugget after her estranged husband David Eason shot and killed it, to losing — and eventually gaining back — custody of her children, and to splitting with Eason after two years of marriage. But despite the roller coaster of a ride, she’s all smiles this Christmas with her kids. The reality star took to Twitter to share a few sweet photos of herself and Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, as she wished her followers a Merry Christmas.

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️ #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/pFZvRF60jp — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 25, 2019

Fans immediately showed their support, with one saying, “I’m glad you get to spend Christmas with your children. You have a beautiful family and you look so happy now [red heart emoji].”

Someone else said, “Merry Christmas Jenelle, hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas!”

Merry Christmas you look absolutely beautiful and the kids are adorable hope you have a wonderful day and an amazing new year!!!!!😘😘😘 — Selena Lyttle (@SelenaLyttle) December 25, 2019

Recently, Evans announced that she was splitting from Eason after a rough year together. Just six months after she was dropped by MTV following Eason’s dog-shooting scandal, Evans announced that she filed paperwork to end their marriage. She stated in a post that she and her children “have moved away from David,” adding, “Nobody gets into marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

Since then, she has moved to Nashville, Tennessee, which has allowed her to be closer to Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser. In documents that she filed for the restraining order against Eason, the 28-year-old listed several allegations of verbal and physical abuse against him during their two-year marriage.

“I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” she wrote in the document. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

As for Eason, he is still dealing with the aftermath of his home being broken into. He made claims that someone who was potentially familiar with his house broke into it and destroyed it.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville, Tenn., I immediately knew my house had been broken into,” he explained. “I changed the locks before I left. So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with.”

Since then, he has shared a few happy photos with his family via social media as well and seems to be coping with all that’s happened.