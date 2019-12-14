‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Telling Message Possibly About Her Split From David Eason

Jenelle Evans, the former Teen Mom 2 cast member, shared an eyebrow-raising social media post on Friday that may give some insight to her breakup from David Eason. In her Instagram story, the former MTV personality revealed a quote about how a female partner in a relationship might not be as happy as she seems, even if her partner does not know it. While it’s unclear if Evans relates to the post due to how things went down with Eason or another relationship in her past, it seems to play into the sudden nature of how she ended her marriage to the controversial metal worker.

“Females break up mentally before they break up physically,” the unattributed quote read. “A guy can think he has her on lock while laying beside her but her mind is in another place. be careful how you treat her because once you lose the head, the body follows and that is real.”

Evans added a “100” emoji to the post in agreement.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, Evans stood by Eason’s side for the best part of 2019, despite numerous instances of controversy. Notably, she stayed with him after he murdered their family dog after the animal snapped at their daughter, Ensley. That incident led to Evans being fired from the reality TV program, while Eason had already been fired for past homophobic remarks.

Then, all of the sudden, Evans revealed she was leaving Eason, via an Oct. 31 Instagram post.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media these past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” Evans wrote. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked me how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

