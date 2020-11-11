'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Defends David Eason's Unemployed Status

✖

Jenelle Evans is defending husband David Eason's unemployment more than a year after she was fired from Teen Mom 2 due to his admitted shooting and killing of their French bulldog. As reported by The Ashley, the former MTV star shared a post on her Facebook page Nov. 5, reading, "A man is supposed to be a PROVIDER [I don't care] what this generation think[s]."

She commented with a shrug emoji, "Not when you are an influencer and make more." Tagging her husband, Evans continued, "I don’t mind at all, as long as he helps me with the family and he does so much it’s insane." In May 2019, just after MTV announced it would no longer film with Evans, she told the Hollywood Life podcast her husband didn't work.

"Right now, he’s being basically a stay-at-home dad," Evans said. "He has an underwater cleaning business, scuba diving and cleans boats but since it’s been the wintertime and cold he has to put that off…He helps me build whatever I want. Even though he doesn’t have a job, he does have a job at home basically. He’s a lot of help with the kids."

Following their brief split in October 2019, Evans said she wanted her husband to contribute financially if he wanted to be with her. "If [David] wants to work things out [he has to] help me with bills, and I have to see that before we even speak about being back together, and you have to show me actions," she told Teen Mom Talk Now. "You can’t just tell me you’re going to do something; I need to see something happen." Eason's social media activity doesn't indicate he's obtained any additional employment since then.

Evans did have some "good news" last month when she and ex Nathan Griffith reached a custody agreement concerning 6-year-old son Kaiser. While Evans will retain primary physical custody, Griffith will get custody every other weekend. Every fifth weekend, Griffith's mother will care for Kaiser, and she is also permitted to fill in if her son is unavailable. Where holidays are concerned, Kaiser will celebrate Thanksgiving with his mom during even years and his dad on odd. On Christmas, Kaiser will spend Christmas morning with Evans before going to his dad's afternoon through Dec. 27. During the summer, Griffith gets six weeks straight with his son when school is out. Both parents are banned from speaking negatively about one another in front of their child.