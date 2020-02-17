‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Negativity Online ‘Definitely Gets’ to Her (Exclusive)

Jenelle Evans is getting better at keeping herself away from the online negativity surrounding her, but the Teen Mom 2 alum is “definitely” still affected by what people say about her, she revealed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com last week. Just days before she would deactivate, then reactivate her social media profiles, Evans revealed that stepping away from online commentary is her strategy for maintaining her mental health after years in the spotlight.

“It’s definitely difficult, and sometimes, it definitely gets to me,” she admitted of the negative comments and messages she receives on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s when you have to put down your phone, you have to step away,” she noted. “And you have to know when to do that, because it can get addicting, and you can be looking at it for hours. And then all of a sudden, you notice … you have such a bad attitude towards everyone that talks to you. And you’re like, ‘Go away, I’m mad at my phone. I’m not mad at you guys, I’m sorry.’”

She continued, “So, you just like I said, have to step away. Can’t look at negative stuff, just post it and that’s it.”

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Evans, who is still under an MTV contract, despite her exit from Teen Mom 2 last year.

“I’ve kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I’ve been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, ‘Why aren’t you?’” Evans told PopCulture.”I’m stuck to this contract, and once I’m out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff.”

As for her relationship with the network, Evans said things are strained.

“We talk here and there. We don’t talk much, but whenever I ask what’s going on with me, they’re just like, ‘We don’t know, we’re just not gonna use you for this season right now,’ and they’re just kind of beating around the bush,” she admitted. “I’m just gonna focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from Teen Mom and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that Teen Mom title.”

“I’m not gonna lie, MTV, they’re iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not,” Evans continued. “So I’m just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they’re digging into my life, and they want to know what’s up!”

Photo credit: Getty / Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin