‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Asks Fans If She Has a Southern Accent, and Replies Fly In

Jenelle Evans’ interesting question about her own way of speaking had Twitter all riled up Wednesday after the former Teen Mom 2 star wondered to her 1.4 million followers whether or not she has a southern accent. Adding a pondering emoji to the question, Evans asked the question seemingly out of the blue, but got quite the response.

Do I have a southern accent? 🧐 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 27, 2019

Her followers were pretty much in agreement when it came to that question:

Others used the tweet as an opportunity to diss the controversial MTV personality, with one describing her accent as “more hillbilly than southern.”

“Your only accent is lying,” another chimed with, with a different commenter echoing, “Accent or no accent. Lies sound the same.”

Evans did have a few defenders in her mentions, with one responding simply, “Some of you are so mean.”

Another added, “Damn all this girl had to do was ask a simple question for everyone to bash her over something so small. Trolls are real and they hide on the internet.”

Evans will have more of an opportunity to develop a southern accent if she’s interested, having recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee from her home in North Carolina after announcing in October she had left husband David Eason.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she wrote, in part, on Instagram Oct. 31. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”



“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

