'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Accuses Chelsea Houska of Cliquey Behavior With Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle Evans is accusing former Teen Mom 2 co-stars Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry of cliquey behavior. The former MTV star, who was fired from the series in 2019 after husband David Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog, gave a behind-the-scenes look at her relationships with the other women during a TikTok Q&A session Saturday, captured by the Teen Mom Tea Instagram account.

Asked about Houska, who announced in November she would be exiting Teen Mom 2 ahead of the birth of daughter Walker June last month, Evans said she was "very quiet" and would stay in her room mostly while filming the annual season reunions in New York. "When s— was poppin’ down, [Chelsea would] peek out her head and see what was going on and she wasn’t like stuck up, but she just was very to herself I guess you could say," she continued.

It was then that Evans dove into what she alleged was unfriendly behavior from Houska and Lowry. "Let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them," she said. "So every time we went to reunions or anything, it was no talking to Jenelle, no association and I would be there alone on my phone just pretending like time was passing by."

Evans and Lowry have long had bad blood, which the former reality personality said was because the Coffee Convos host spoke negatively about her on her podcast. So when the Pothead Hair Care founder sent a sample of her products to Evans' home, the Read Between the Lines author felt justified setting it on fire and posting a video to social media. "I know a lot of you are like why did you set Kail’s hair care on fire? Because she was talking mad s— about me and my husband a week before that to the media and that’s where me and Kail had a falling out," Evans claimed. "She talked a lot about me on her podcast when she didn’t even have me on."

The 16 and Pregnant alum continued that she "felt very attacked" at the time, but credited Lowry with having "different topics" now on the podcast she shares with Lindsie Chrisley. Evans claimed that Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was another person in her life upset at the podcast. "Everyone was pissed off at Kail about her podcast because she just wouldn’t stop," she added. "I mean, it was like every week."