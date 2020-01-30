‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Welcomes Newborn Goat to Farm Less Than 1 Year After Dog-Killing Scandal

David Eason proudly showed his Instagram followers a newborn goat that he welcomed into the family less than a year after he shot and killed his and estranged wife Jenelle Evans‘ family dog, Nugget. In the photo, he’s leaning down as the baby goat appears to be between his arm and torso as he teases onlookers to view his TikTok page to find out which animal he’s now taking care of. This raised questions among those following the former Teen Mom 2 face considering what happened in 2019, but his post seems hopeful.

Back in the summer, Eason posted to social media that he would do whatever it takes to protect his family and admitted that Nugget bit his little girl Ensley. A few days after, Evans took to Instagram to confirm that her dog did, in fact, die as she shared a sentimental post.

Following the scandal, Eason didn’t face charges for shooting and killing their dog, but that wasn’t the end of their troubles, as Evans was fired by MTV from Teen Mom 2. Eason had already been fired by the network in 2018, which caused serious problems with Evans’ shoot days and times. After all of that, the couple eventually split up and Evans moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

While some fans believed the two may have gotten back together in recent weeks, Evans shot those rumors down during a YouTube Q&A where she confirmed that they are no longer and item and don’t plan to be. Now, the next big question is whether she’ll make a return to the popular MTV reality series.