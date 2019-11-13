‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Thanks ‘Positive People’ Who Support Him Amid Split From Jenelle Evans

David Eason is thanking his “fans” for support as he made his Instagram private following his breakup from Jenelle Evans. The former MTV personality took to Instagram Tuesday to write a message to his followers, after making his social media account private.

“my fans make me smile so much I need to rest my face for a minute,” he wrote. “thank you so much to all the positive people sending so much love and support my way!”

The post comes a week after a judge granted Evans a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband. The Teen Mom 2 alum took Instagram on Oct. 31 to announce she and the kids had left Eason, and she had filed paperwork to end their relationship after two years of marriage.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday, announcing the news of the split. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

In evidence documents for the order, Evans revealed several instances of abuse throughout their relationship. She reported an instance where she left town for business meetings and Eason allegedly accused her of cheating an threatened an unidentified man’s life as well as er own.

“This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head,” he said in the text. He then allegedly continued to text her writing, “My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

She then stated she asked Eason to stop sending her threats via text and confirmed Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, would remain in her care.

“Given his actions,” she wrote in the documents, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

The documents revealed Evans left North Carolina and is living with her kids in Tennessee.