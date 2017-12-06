‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Adam Lind Arrested Again

Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s ex Adam Lind is behind bars again!

The 28-year-old was arrested for violating his probation and taken to Minnehaha County Jail in South Dakota for violating his no contact order on Tuesday, Radar Online reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An officer told the publication that the MTV star was in “violation of conditional bond no contact in domestic arrest” and is on a no bond hold. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Lind was first arrested last month, with his ex Stasia Huber filing for an order of protection against him.

He’s had repeated brushes with law enforcement, previously being arrested several times for driving under the influence and driving without a license.

In the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Lind tested positive for methamphetamines, much to DeBoer’s dismay.

The two have a daughter Aubree, 8, together, and DeBoer has been open about the effect Lind’s arrests have had on her family, which now includes husband Cole DeBoer and their son Watson, 11 months.

“You wanna sugar coat it, but you don’t want to lie to them,” she said on the recent reunion episode. “I just say he just doesn’t always make the best decisions, and, because of that, right now it has to be supervised or someone has to be there for your visits.”

She added that she has yet to get into the specifics of Lind’s substance abuse and violence issues with their daughter.

“The last thing you want is to give your child a drug addicted father,” she said in the special. “It’s just sad knowing that that’s the father that I gave her.”