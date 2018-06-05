Teddi Mellencamp Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Teddi Mellencamp is holding onto her diamond for another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, reported Us Weekly Tuesday.

The 36-year-old accountability coach and daughter of John Cougar Mellencamp first joined the Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 8 of the Bravo show, and soon found herself clashing with her co-stars Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley over everything from lunch date tardiness to “pretend amnesia.” On the other side of the coin, she made a close friend in Lisa Vanderpump, who often stood up for the newcomer in these fights.

But despite getting drawn into drama from the start, Mellencamp has no regrets over her behavior during her freshman season.

“You know, I trusted my gut always,” she told Us Weekly at Wango Tango 2018 on Saturday. “And maybe this past season there were moments like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t have!’ But then watching it back I’m like, ‘No, you know what? Your gut was right.’ Just follow it.”

For newcomers to reality TV, the supposed curse on one’s relationship is always something to consider, but Mellencamp said it has only brought her family — husband Edwin Arroyave, daughter Slate, 5, son Cruz, 3, — closer together. (Mellencamp is also stepmother to Arroyave’s daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship).

“I mean, it’s really made us even more of a team, because you really support one another and you want to be there for somebody,” Mellencamp continued to the publication. “You want, you know, you want to take care of each other. We’re going through a lot and our family is the most important thing and, you know, we came out stronger for it.”

None of the other RHOBH cast members have been confirmed for their Season 9 return at this point, but it’s fair to bet that at least OG Housewives Vanderpump and Kyle Richards will be holding onto their diamonds as well.

It does appear that the franchise is looking for fresh faces, however, with The Blast reporting in March that RHOBH producers put out a casting call sheet reading, “Currently looking for strong, self-confident women who have children and or married and reside in Beverly Hills.”

Bravo has yet to set a premiere date for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Photo credit: Tommy Garcia / Bravo