Tarek El Moussa Returns to HGTV Following ‘The Flip Off’ Finale

Tarek El Moussa’s show is back. Following the success of The Flip Off, a reality competition series with his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, the real estate expert and busy dad of three will coach more amateur flippers when Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.

Per an official press release, over 11 episodes, Tarek, who has nearly 1,000 flips to his credit, will teach novice renovators how to turn a profit and avoid the pitfalls most flipping newcomers face. In the premiere episode, he meets his first-time flipper Dan, who is determined to learn the business.

He’ll purchase a four bedroom, three bath property in La Mirada, California, and plan to run the renovation all on his own. But they run into an issue when Tarek realizes that the home only has three bedrooms before the demolition begins. They’ll also have a clash over Dan underestimating the entire budget, and the workers at his property will test his authority due to his young age and inexperience. Tarek will serve as a guide to a big payday in one of the shakiest real estate markets in recent history. The show premieres April 3 at 9pm EST.

Last season, El Moussa spoke with PEOPLE about his excitement for its sophomore stint and getting Heather more in the mix, “Season 2 is super fun, super exciting. I would say my favorite part about Season 2 is that we got to incorporate Heather a lot more into the show, so she’s more involved with me and some of the rookie flippers.”

“And on top of her being more involved with the show, during Season 2 we actually follow the process and the transformation of our own personal house, and all the challenges that we went through,” he added, noting, “including the house flooding halfway through construction.”