Tarek El Moussa's Fiancee Heather Rae Young Celebrates Bridal Shower Ahead of Wedding

✖

Tarek El Moussa's fiancee Heather Rae Young recently celebrated her bridal shower, ahead of the couple's upcoming wedding. People reports that the 33-year-old Selling Sunset star got together with some of her close friends and family on Saturday, at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach. The group toasting to Young and El Moussa's pending nuptials included Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander. New cast member Emma Hernan was also there, as was Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise.

No children were present, as one of Young's representatives confirmed that the event was an adult-ladies-only affair. "[It was] a fun and sexy ladies-only celebration over lots of champagne," the rep said. The party reportedly featured lots of white and pink decor, such as candles and bouquets. The bridal shower menu included multiple vegan courses, along with some pink champagne. Young also opened up a number of lavish gifts from her friends, after the group played some party games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae Young (@heatherraeyoung)

El Moussa first popped the big question to Young back in July 2020, while the couple was on a boat trip to Catalina Island as a celebration of their one-year anniversary. "I don't even remember asking her the question. I don't even remember her saying yes. I was pretty nervous," he confessed, while speaking with ET. "She has completely changed my world, you know. I say it all the time, especially on my social media."

The realty star went on to say, "I was a different person, living a different life and the day she walked into my life my life changed for the better, and I'm thriving and the kids are thriving. And honestly, I owe most of it to her. She's been my best friend, my ally." Young then added, "God, I knew from the very beginning that I wanted to marry him. … I was scared when I first met him. I'd gone through awful relationships and when I met him [everything changed]."

Ahead of their wedding, Young recently revealed if she and El Moussa plan to ever have children together in the future. During a recent interview with E! Daily Pop, 33-year-old Young addressed the idea of having kids with El Moussa. "We actually talked about this, because I'm turning 34 this year, which isn't old obviously, but I already feel like I have two kids," she said.

The children she refers to are El Moussa's kids he shares with ex Christina Haack: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time," Young said. "I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine. I wouldn't be able to do it any other way." Young then clarified that she isn't necessarily saying never, just not at the moment. "Right now, our household is freakin' crazy. I'm filming TV shows, I'm raising kids, I'm building businesses," she said. "So right now, no."