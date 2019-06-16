Tarek El Moussa Shares Video for Father’s Day of Daughter Taylor Punching Him in the Chin

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa shared the trailer for his new HGTV series Tarek’s Flip Side on Father’s Day, since it celebrates his relationship with children Taylor and Brayden. It even includes a scene where Taylor gets to punch her father in the chin.

El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead are parents to Taylor, 8, and Brayden, 3. Fans will get a look at how El Moussa spends time with his children in the series, based on the trailer HGTV released Friday, reports PEOPLE. El Moussa shared the same video Sunday on Instagram.

“Every day that I have my kids, we’re in the front yard,” El Moussa said in the clip. “We’re riding scooters. We’re playing basketball. We’re throwing toys at each other. We’re chasing each other.”

The video shows El Moussa wrestling with his children. Another scene shows Taylor wearing boxing gloves as she punches at her father.

“It’s fun. Well… not really for him, but for me, it’s really fun,” Taylor said in the clip.

In another scene, Taylor described her father as “fun” and “playful,” adding, “He’s not strict. He says he’s going to put my little brother in timeout for two minutes and he does it for five seconds.”

“I can say without a doubt in my mind, I am one million times a better person than I ever would have been if I didn’t have my kids,” El Moussa added.

On Instagram, El Moussa added a heartwarming tribute to his children in the caption.

“She almost knocked me out!!!!..Hands down the best video I have ever posted!!!” he wrote. “You are all a part of my life and this video is so special to me so I hope you enjoy!!”

He later added, “As you all know I just adore and love my munchkins more [than] anything in the world! Everything I do is for them! I want to be better for them! I want to be happy for them! I must be the best man possible for them!”

El Moussa’s solo digital series “takes viewers behind the scenes after the TV cameras stop rolling, giving fans a glimpse of Tarek’s personal life,” HGTV said in a statement. It will not air on the network, but will instead only be available on HGTV.com, the HGTV app, Video On Demand platforms and HGTV’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

El Moussa and Anstead were married for seven years until their divorce, which was finalized last year. The former couple has continued to work together on Flip or Flop, and Anstead has her own solo series, Christina on the Coast. During the holiday season, Anstead married British TV personality Ant Anstead and the couple is expecting their first child together.

“It was kind of not something I anticipated in my life, but you know, I’ve learned a lot from it,” El Moussa said of the divorce in an interview with RuPaul last week. “I can say I’m a much better person from going through what I went through. So I wouldn’t change anything.”

