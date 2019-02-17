Tarek El Moussa Reveals How He Spent His Valentine’s Day With New Photo

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa spent Valentine’s Day with his daughter Taylor, sharing an adorable post after a dinner date together.

El Moussa, 37, shared a photo with Taylor, 7, at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, California, standing behind a sign reading “Daddy, you are my hero!”

“I’m just so lucky!!!!! This little angel not only calls me ‘dad’ but makes sure she tells me every day I’m her best friend!!!! LISTEN….it wasn’t always like that,” El Moussa wrote in the caption. “It took time, love, commitment and more than anything hard work!! Remember..the harder something is the more rewarding it is. You all know I adore her, I don’t need to say it! So…to the absolute true love of my life…Tay…Daddy loves you to the moon and back.”

The photo was taken last week when Taylor and El Moussa went to their first Daddy-Daughter dance. He also chronicled the night on his Instagram Story and shared a photo of the two making funny faces on Tuesday.

“This is always me and Tay’s ‘peace out’ …whenever we wanna leave something fun we always take a funny photo,” El Moussa wrote.

As for Taylor’s mother, Christina Anstead, she was busy marking her first Valentine’s Day since marrying British TV host Ant Anstead over the holidays. She shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day my [shield and sword emojis]. Love doing this life with you.”

El Moussa and Anstead, who are also parents to son Brayden, finalized their divorce last year. However, the couple still worked together on a new season of Flip or Flop that is expected to debut this spring.

In addition, Anstead will star in her own series, Christina on the Coast, which debuts on HGTV May 23. The eight-episode series will follow Anstead’s “personal journey” as she tries to balance her career and being a mother. Her romance with Ant Anstead will also be part of the show, in between her work at her own design business in Southern California.

“From the Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew, to Flip or Flop‘s Christina and Tarek, we’ve mastered the art of building stars,” HGTV president Allison Page said in a statement. “And when these stars resonate for our audience, we embrace the opportunity to build new hits with them.”

Anstead recently told Us Weekly that her relationship with El Moussa has gotten better.

“I think it’s definitely getting along and never, ever complaining about the other parent in front of the children,” Anstead said. “That’s so not fair and definitely not appropriate. I think it’s just about giving them the most loving, normal life that you can give them and just raising happy kids.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Tarek El Moussa