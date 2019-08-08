Tarek El Moussa’s New Netflix Star Girlfriend Has Met His Children

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa spoke out about his new girlfriend, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, for the first time on Thursday. El Moussa was excited about the new romance and revealed that Young has met his two children. He shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Anstead.

“I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young. I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” El Moussa, 37, told Access Live. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it … and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

The night before the interview, El Moussa introduced Young, 31, to his children and the rest of his family.

“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. It was a big night,” the HGTV host said. “I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend.”

Young also made a brief appearance in El Moussa’s Instagram Story on Thursday, between his interviews with Access Live and E! News.

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing in late July. TMZ published photos of the couple on a yacht docked at the Portofino Hotel & Marina, heading to Redondo Beach, California.

A few days later, a source told Us Weekly that El Moussa is “very into” Young and “likes her a lot.”

“He thinks she has great, positive energy,” the source said, adding that he also “loves the fact that she’s a realtor like him and that she’s a reality star because she understands his lifestyle.”

After his split from Anstead, she quickly moved on with U.K. TV host Ant Anstead and married in December 2018. They are now expecting their fist baby.

Meanwhile, El Moussa openly discussed his reluctance to get back into the dating pool and how difficult the divorce process was.

“It was an awful process,” El Moussa said of the divorce in a January interview with Life & Style. “[But it also] caused me to be a much better dad. My goal in life is to be the best dad possible because everything I do is going to affect them, and I want them to be awesome.”

He later said at the time, “I can’t even imagine being in a relationship right now. Divorce was tough, and I’m still recovering, you know?”

El Moussa and Anstead are still together professionally though. They recently filmed a new season of Flip or Flop, which airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Anstead also hosts Christina on the Coast for HGTV, while El Moussa’s own solo show, Flipping 101, debuts next year. He is also hosting Tarek’s Flip Side for HGTV’s website.

Young is a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles and is one of the agents in Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

