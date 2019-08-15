Tarek El Moussa’s New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Reveals Her Take on Him Working With Ex Christina Anstead

Tarek El Moussa’s new flame, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, has no problem with her beau working in such close quarters with ex-wife Christina Anstead on the former couple’s HGTV show, Flip or Flop.

“I never thought of it like that,” she admitted on PEOPLE Now Wednesday. “I think he’s an individual and I’m very supportive of their show and them working together. So I wasn’t intimidated by it. I just got to know him and we really like each other.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

El Moussa chimed in he has grown to accept working with his ex, who since their divorce has moved on with husband Ant Anstead in December 2018 and is expecting her first child with him.

“There’s no real fear there because everybody knows everything about me, there’s not really anything I can hide,” he said. “It is what it is. But for me, becoming vulnerable again is something new so I’m definitely opening up and I’m learning to speak freely and I’m learning to love again.”

He added that prior to meeting Young, “Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken. I just never really thought I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw [Young] one day…and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he continued of meeting the Netflix star. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”

The couple first went public with their relationship last week on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with a heartfelt caption: “It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa wrote. “I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man 🙂 So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for OPPENHEIM GROUP