Tarek El Moussa’s Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Hints at Moving in Following 2 Months of Dating

Heather Rae Young may be ready to take a huge step in her relationship with Tarek El Moussa. The Selling Sunset star spoke about her bond with the Flip or Flop star, revealing in a new interview she may be thinking of moving in with El Moussa just one month after they made their public debut as a couple.

The realtor responded to a fan during an Instagram Q&A Friday, and was asked by a fan whether she’d ever consider moving away from her current home in Los Angeles.

“Orange County [winky face emoji] hehe,” she responded, adding she’d “definitely always have a place in LA.”

As first noted by PEOPLE, El Moussa recently spent about $2.28 million for a single-story “bachelor-dad” pad with a pool in the Orange County town of Costa Mesa.

Young and El Moussa’s relationship appears to be moving at a rapid pace. He previously told press Young has already met his daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, whom he shares with ex-wife and co-star Christina Anstead.

“I did meet somebody; her name is Heather Rae Young. I’ve been on my own for three years. I’ve been looking and looking. I finally met Heather,” El Moussa told Access Live earlier this month. “She’s amazing. She’s brilliant, she has a huge heart, she’s killing it… and she’s just a superstar. She’s like the coolest girl I have ever met. I just adore her.”

“Last night, she met my kids my mom, my dad, my sister the entire family. It was a big night,” he added. “I never thought I would say these words again, but I do have a girlfriend.”

The pair were first spotted kissing in late July on a yacht at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, California. They reportedly began dating around the Fourth of July after meeting through mutual friends.

“It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!” El Moussa wrote on Instagram when he first confirmed the relationship.

“I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man :),” he added. “So tell me!! Are we a cute couple or what?”

In an interview with PEOPLE, El Moussa gushed about the relationship, saying Young completely changed his outlook on life.

“Physically, spiritually, mentally, I was so broken,” he told the outlet. “I just never really thought that I would open up to someone again. I never thought I would be vulnerable again.”

“I saw her one day… and right when she smiled, I just lit up inside,” he said. “She’s so amazing and supportive and strong. She makes me feel better. She makes my life better.”