Tarek El Moussa Reportedly Demands Major Changes After 'Flip or Flop' Outburst Leaks

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is reportedly doing whatever he can to make sure the public never finds out about the behind-the-scenes drama that comes with making a TV show with ex-wife Christina Haack again. Last month, sources told TMZ that El Moussa went on a verbal tirade at Haack allegedly calling the Christina on the Coast star a "washed-up loser." Now, TMZ is reporting that El Moussa went to Flip or Flop producers and complained after TMZ published the report on the tirade.

El Moussa reportedly went to the production company behind Flip or Flop and "demanded" anyone working on the show the day of the incident is removed from his spin-off Flipping 101. The HGTV star was angry because he thought a member of the crew leaked the story about him yelling at Haack and the production company acquiesced to his demands. However, another source close to El Moussa told TMZ he only wanted a crew change because he was worried about the details of his wedding to fiancee Heather Rae Young leaking.

Back on July 20, production sources told TMZ El Moussa got frustrated on July 14, when Haack told him she and the crew were ready to resume filming. This allegedly led to El Moussa going on a "verbal tirade" that included telling Haack Young was "hotter and richer" than her. Sources also told TMZ El Moussa told Haack he "made" her and called her a "washed-up loser." He allegedly screamed at the mother of his two children that the "world knows you're crazy."

The rant was allegedly linked to Haack's Instagram post about smoking Bufo toad venom while vacationing in Mexico with her new boyfriend Joshua Hall. El Moussa was reportedly concerned for the safety of their children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6. TMZ's sources also said the July 14 incident was not the first time there was tension on the set. After the argument, the production team filmed Haack and El Moussa's scenes separately.

After the incident, a source close to El Moussa told PEOPLE he felt bad about the argument. "They did get into a disagreement. Tarek lashed out and he's super remorseful," the insider said. "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they're not friends."

Other sources told InTouch Weekly that the couple only pretends to be friendly exes for the cameras. "They argue behind the scenes in front of the HGTV crew, who are walking on eggshells around them and feel they’re being pushed to take sides," the source said, adding that it is "beyond awkward" for the crew. The insider claimed El Moussa would rather replace Haack with Young on Flip or Flop, but he knows Haack is the "driving force behind the show."

El Moussa and Haack never publicly commented on the reported altercation. On Saturday, El Moussa marked his 40th birthday by sharing a photo from dinner with Young. "Thank you to my love [Young] for making my day extra special by surprising me all day long and thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes," he wrote. "Cheers to 40 and cheers to many many more great years."