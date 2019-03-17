Tarek El Moussa and Ex-Wife Christina Anstead Are All Smiles While Filming ‘Flip or Flop’ Together

Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina Anstead are all smiles as they put aside their differences to film the upcoming season of their HGTV series, Flip or Flop.

While the friendly exes ended their relationship in 2016, El Moussa and Anstead were spotted in photos exclusively shared by InTouch Weekly, filming for Season 8 of their series in West Covina, California earlier this month.

According to the publication, Anstead managed to “crack a few smiles” for the cameras, while her ex, El Moussa stood stoically.

In an interview shortly after their split, Anstead opened up about her relationship with El Moussa sharing that the two were looking forward to working together on their HGTV series and that “everything is super upbeat and light.”

“Tarek and I have worked together for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to work together,” Anstead said at the time. “We’re getting along really, really well right now.”

In addition to keeping their two children as their number one priority and making a ton of progress on their new dynamic, she credits letting go of past resentment for their positive attitude when looking ahead.

“We are going to be in each other’s lives for forever, so we just decided to put the past in the past and move on,” she said.

Anstead shares she and her ex are very communicative, especially when it comes to co-parenting.

“We both travel a lot, so we’re very flexible with our schedules,” she explained. “We both put the kids first we just decided to really get on the same page and both make sure we’re doing the best we can.”

While the two evidently work well together, they are making some stellar headway with the network in terms of new programming.

Anstead, who tied the knot this past winter to Discovery Channel personality, Ant Anstead, is getting her own series on HGTV called, Christina on the Coast, premiering May 23.

The mother of two first announced the new project last July, revealing that the show would be an eight-episode series that would focus on her career and feature a deeper look into her personal life as a single mother moving from the suburbs to the beach following her split from El Moussa, along with her marriage to Ant.

“Each episode is going to show a glimpse into a real life, selling my home in Yorba Linda, house-hunting and moving into my new place,” Anstead told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It’s going to show me trying to balance it all with kids and work.”

El Moussa also received the greenlight for his solo series at the network. According to the network this past January, the new series will feature the single dad teaming up with novice real estate investors to show them the ropes and impart his wisdom.

“From start to finish, I’m giving these first-time flippers everything they need to score a profitable deal and not a bank-breaking flop,” El Moussa said in a statement regarding the new, currently unnamed pilot.

At this time, there is no word on when fans can expect to see the show, but it is reported to be on the docket for a 2019 release.

