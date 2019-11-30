Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Thanksgiving in Paris With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are loving their Thanksgiving European getaway. The Flip or Flop star has been sharing moments from the couple’s lavish vacation in Amsterdam and Paris. They spent the holiday in the city of love and reflected on how good their getaway together has been so far.

On Thursday, El Moussa shared a selfie with the Selling Sunset star at the train station in Paris.

“We just made it to Paris!!!! Oh and happy thanksgiving!!” El Moussa wrote in the caption of the post, before reflecting on the beginning of the trip and their travels to the city.

“Amsterdam was amazing but I must say I’m excited to be in Paris!” he wrote. “We took a bullet train which you can see if you watch my story! It was a beautiful 3 hour ride!

“Tonight we are going to a show called ‘Crazy Horse’ and I have no idea what it is [laughing out loud]. Have you heard of it!?” He added. “Has anyone been to Paris? We are staying at [Peninsula Paris] and it’s gorgeous!”

Fans took to the comments section to wish the reality television couple a happy holiday and send them well wishes.

“Happy Thanksgiving! I love seeing your love for each other!” one fan commented.

“Take it all in! Enjoy PARIS but watch for your belongings. Be careful of the pickpockets,” another fan warned.

El Moussa then returned to the site Friday to share a sweet update on their trips, as well as reveal a present he gave his girlfriend. Young showed off a fancy watch El Moussa bought her an early Christmas gift, saying he needed to give her a big surprise while on vacation.

El Moussa and Young were first spotted together this summer and have enjoyed a whirlwind romance of sorts. Aside from their European vacation together, the couple frequently shares sweet moments bonding with his children, whom he shares with ex wife Christina Anstead. He also previously told Us Weekly he and Young have discussed marriage.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” El Moussa said during an event in early November. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”