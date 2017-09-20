Tamra Judge Slams Gay Rumors About Her Husband Eddie

Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Tamra Judge is fighting back against gay rumors surrounding her husband Eddie Judge.

The 50-year-old Bravo personality spoke with Us Weekly about the controversial RHOC episode that aired on Sept. 11. In the episode, former housewife Gretchen Rossi and Judge’s ex-best friend Ricky Santana spoke about seeing Eddie kissing a man years back, which continued to fuel the rumors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been dealing with this since last year,” Judge explained. “[Eddie] is like, ‘You know what? If they would have said I beat you, I’d probably sue her. But if she’s going to go and tell people that I’m gay and that’s the worst she’s got on me, I don’t really care.’”

“As a wife, I want to protect. Like,’Why are you saying all that? We’re happy. We know who we are. I know who he is.’He’s, like, the most secure person in the world. That’s the thing: If Eddie was gay, he’d be like, ‘I’m gay.’ That’s just it. It’s not the 1920s … it’s not illegal. You’re not going to be stoned and beaten and you can get married. It’s just so stupid.”

Judge also added that identifying as gay shouldn’t be something people should be ashamed of. “It’s almost like an insult, the fact that they’re using it to humiliate him. In this day and age, you don’t do that. It’s a form of homophobia. ‘I’m going to say you’re gay to humiliate you.’ If Vicki came to me and said, ‘As your friend, I just want to let you know that I’m really concerned and I heard this rumor.’ Then I’d be like, ‘Oh, whatever. People talk all the time.’”

The reality TV personality also opened up about the possibility of fixing her relationship with Vicki Gunvalson. “If she was the type of person to say, ‘Listen, I screwed up. This is what happened. I was having a hard time. I was insecure,’ whatever. I get it, people make mistakes. She is carrying this out too far. That scene was so staged. She had no business inviting Ricky to her party, or even Gretchen. They’re not friends. To do it, she had an agenda. She had them do her dirty work, and to me, that’s just nasty. Why do that?”

The Judges have one important person in their corner after this drama went down on last week’s episode.

“Andy Cohen said it great the other night. Like, ‘If I have to hear one more Housewife accuse a husband of being gay, I’m going to barf in my mouth.’ Can you find anything else? It’s, like, you can’t find anything else so you’re going to go for that one. We’re on TV; they’re good looking; they dress well, so they’re gay.’”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!