Tamra Judge Posts Cheeky Photo After Undergoing Skin Biopsy on Her Breast

Tamra Judge is showing off her scars! The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member showed off bandages on her chest after revealing she had a skin biopsy done on her breast this week.

Judge also gave fans an up-close look at the actual procedure, showing off a picture of her getting stitches alongside the cheeky snap.

“First my butt now my boob,” she captioned the pictures, referring to her October surgery in which she had a melanoma removed from her backside. “Whole new meaning to T&A #skincheck #keeponkeepingon #underMeboob

The 50-year-old has been open about her skin cancer diagnosis and has urged her fans to make sure they’re staying on top of their skin checks on social media.

In August, the Bravo personality revealed that doctors had found a cancerous mole on her left butt cheek, which required her to put her bodybuilding plans on hold.

“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me,” Judge shared at the time on Instagram. “I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!”

Later, she posted a photo of the offending melanoma pre-biopsy.

“I’m a fair skinned Irish girl with more freckles than I wanted,” she captioned the photo. “I baked in the tanning beds and laid in the sun most my life because I hated my skin. According to @cacoastalderm they are seeing more melanoma cases than ever. The 80 & 90’s baking in the sun with baby oil and tinfoil blankets have caught up to us. The sun is only one causing factor. So don’t think if you never baked in the sun you’re clear. Especially my red headed friends.”

