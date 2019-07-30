Tamra Judge Calls Casting ‘RHOC’ Newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke One of Show’s ‘Best Decisions in a Long Time’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge isn’t holding any ill will against Braunwyn Windham-Burke after the RHOC newcomer stepped in to hold Vicki Gunvalson‘s orange in the upcoming Season 14.

Ahead of Tuesday’s premiere, Judge opened up to PopCulture.com about the new dynamic the mother-of-seven brings to the group — consisting this season of Judge, Windham-Burke, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

“Honestly, I’m pretty good at these things when it comes to intuition,” she teased to PopCulture Tuesday as part of her partnership with Fiber One. “Braunwyn is probably one of the best decisions they’ve made in a long time as far as casting.”

Calling the mommy blogger “extremely open,” Judge added that the newbie brings “something very, very interesting to the show.”

Although Windham-Burke appears to have weathered filming her first season with most of her friendships in tact, Judge revealed it wasn’t because she stayed out of the fray. “She got herself into trouble,” the CUT Fitness owner revealed, adding that having the opportunity to “Housewife it up” after raising seven kids definitely brought out a side of the newcomer that will be entertaining for everyone.

Season 14 will also be one of watching Shannon get her groove back following two years of being a “downer” during her contentious divorce from husband David Beador — which Judge called “Skinny Shannon having fun.”

Judge definitely knows how to whoop it up herself, joining Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New York‘s Sonja Mogan and Dorinda Medley and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams for the new Fiber One “Work Done” music video that had Bravo fans freaking out.

Judge admitted to PopCulture that of her 13 years in TV, working with the other Housewives on the fun and funky music video was one of the best times she’s had.

“It kind of bonded us,” she told PopCulture. “We all have relationships outside our franchises, but now I’m like texting Melissa Gorga!”

Being proud and unapologetic about having work done, Judge explained, is just part of who she is, even showing some of her nips and tucks on RHOC. All of this, while eating healthy through snacks like the new 70 calorie Fiber One bars, she said, is part of her trick for looking fabulous over 50.

“I’m not that girl that tries to lie to the pubic and say, ‘I’m aging gracefully,’” she joked. “I’m 51!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for Season 14 on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

