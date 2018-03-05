Tamra Judge Reveals She Broke Her Foot as She Shops for a Scooter

Tamra Judge has a new ride after a broken bone in her foot has confined her to a scooter and crutches for the next couple of weeks.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed last week that she had hurt her right foot, and would be wearing a boot while being treated for her injury.

In the meanwhile, she relies on a scooter or crutches to get around.

“Check out my new ride,” she captioned a photo of her scooter she posted on Instagram.

Judge also posted a some gnarly photos of her injury on Instagram, with her swollen and discolored foot hooked up to a bone stimulator.

“Okay, I don’t want to play this game anymore. I Need my foot back 😩 #bonestimulator,” she captioned the photos of her foot.

It appears that Judge is largely keeping in good spirits about her injury, however, posting a video on Instagram of her hopping around on a contraption she calls her new “leg.”

“I got me a leg mama!” she captioned the video, in which she joked that she was confident in her ability to work out and hit the treadmill with her crutch.

It’s been a tough few months for Judge, health-wise.

In August, the Bravolebrity had to postpone her bodybuilding plans when she found a cancerous melanoma mole on her butt. Three spots turned out to be basal cell skin cancer, and one squamous cell skin cancer, which had to be removed in an October surgery.

Then last month, Judge had a skin biopsy done on her breast. “First my butt now my boob,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote on Instagram back in October, along with a photo of the mole. “I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ass and get your skin checked. This was just a small black flat freckle … I had no idea!”

“Your health is number one,” Judge added. “Everything else kind of comes after.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tamrajudge