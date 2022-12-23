Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital

Tamar Braxton recently faced an unfortunate health scare during the holiday season. This week, the reality star was transported to the hospital by ambulance with flu-like symptoms."This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post," The Braxton Family Values star wrote on Instagram on Dec. 23. "Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun s--t and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" According to Tamar, 45, she was taken to an Atlanta hospital where nurses and doctors, including Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters, provided her with care. "I have the FLU and let me tell u, it's worse than COVID in my opinion," she wrote. "I'm on 5 different medications." In a message for her followers, Tamar cautioned them to "be careful" during the holidays. "I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from," she said. "Enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME.. u don't want this. Oh yeah, I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious. I love y'all for real."

Family and friends rallied around Tamar after she shared her flu battle. "Love you. Get well soon Tamar," mom Evelyn Braxton wrote in the post's comment section. The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon commented, "Praying for a quick recovery! Love you…" Tamar has had a busy year raising her 9-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vincent Herbert, performing on the R&B Music Experience tour, and appearing on The Surreal Life. "There is a new Tamar in town, darling," she told E! News in October. "Here we are introducing to the world Tamar 2.0 and I think that you're really going to enjoy this one." In retrospect, she recalled, "On Braxton Family Values and all of those dramatic shows, it was another side of me. It was me being the unsolicited advice sister who always did that. And it was the more emotional executive wife who wanted attention." Tamar now feels "mature, healthy, and ready to conquer the world."

"I'm happy in every sense of the word," she said. "I'm happy in my career. I'm happy with me and my child. I'm happy with my family. I do things that feed my soul and extend that safe, happy place that I fought so hard to be in, and nothing can knock me off." Tamar became an advocate for therapy after she was briefly hospitalized in 2020. Since then, she has worked to improve her relationship with her family and son Logan. Tamar said the bond she shares with her son has only strengthened in the past few months despite having to leave him during filming. "It's really the biggest and my favorite blessing so far," she said when discussing parenthood. "I'm very, very present. I do mom drop offs in the morning…We're having open conversation. We also have therapy together sometimes, and it's the greatest relationship ever because before, when I wasn't mentally healthy, I had a very surface relationship. Now I'm able to really get in there and be a mom and be the listening ear and friend that he deserves."