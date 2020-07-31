Tamar Braxton's Fans Show Support After WE tv Severs Ties Amid Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton's longtime fans are showing support for the singer after she broke her silence on her alleged suicide attempt and opened up about her situation with WE tv on Thursday. Hours later, WE tv announced it was releasing Braxton from her contract with the network, home to her long-running reality show Braxton Family Values. The "If You Don't Wanna Love Me" singer also starred in a new show, Get Ya Life!, which is still scheduled to air in September.

Braxton was hospitalized back on July 16, when her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her "unresponsive" at her home in Los Angeles. Police confirmed they were called that night to help a 43-year-old woman who possibly suffered an overdose. The alleged suicide attempt came after Braxton began publicly complaining about WE tv, even adding "Slave" to her name on Twitter. According to The Blast, she also sent a possible suicide note to family members before she was hospitalized, writing she does "not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs" and she was "punished" for asking to be released from her contract.

On Thursday, Braxton broke her silence and confirmed she was frustrated by how WE tv allegedly treated her. "Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," Braxton wrote on Instagram. "I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair."