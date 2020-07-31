Tamar Braxton's Fans Show Support After WE tv Severs Ties Amid Suicide Attempt
Tamar Braxton's longtime fans are showing support for the singer after she broke her silence on her alleged suicide attempt and opened up about her situation with WE tv on Thursday. Hours later, WE tv announced it was releasing Braxton from her contract with the network, home to her long-running reality show Braxton Family Values. The "If You Don't Wanna Love Me" singer also starred in a new show, Get Ya Life!, which is still scheduled to air in September.
Braxton was hospitalized back on July 16, when her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her "unresponsive" at her home in Los Angeles. Police confirmed they were called that night to help a 43-year-old woman who possibly suffered an overdose. The alleged suicide attempt came after Braxton began publicly complaining about WE tv, even adding "Slave" to her name on Twitter. According to The Blast, she also sent a possible suicide note to family members before she was hospitalized, writing she does "not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs" and she was "punished" for asking to be released from her contract.
On Thursday, Braxton broke her silence and confirmed she was frustrated by how WE tv allegedly treated her. "Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave," Braxton wrote on Instagram. "I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair."
Braxton said her letter was ignored and she continued facing demands and she saw her life being twisted for the cameras. The singer also called for the establishment of a union for reality television stars that will fight for "ethical business practices," "the ownership of our business, promote growth and evolution, of our stories, and gives us 100% equity in our freedom."
WE tv responded by releasing Braxton from her contract. Sources told Variety she is still scheduled to appear in episodes of Braxton Family Values Season 7 that have already been filmed. She also completed the first six episodes of Get Ya Life!, which is now scheduled to debut on Sept. 10. Braxton was the second-highest paid star in WE tv history, behind only her sister, Toni Braxton. On Wednesday, Toni appeared to reference her sister's struggles by sharing an older photo of the Braxton family. "Family is everything! Especially sisters!" she wrote.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.