‘Survivor’ Winner Jenna Morasca Arrested for DUI and Biting Cop

Former Survivor winner Jenna Morasca was arrested last month under suspicion of DUI and drug possession after allegedly biting a police officer treating her for an apparent overdose.

Morasca, 37, has not commented on the arrest, which was reported Thursday by TMZ.

Police said in a statement that on Jan. 25, officers found Morasca unconscious behind the wheel of an SUV parked at a stop sign in Washington, Penn. She was with another woman, who was observed putting a plastic bag containing syringes in her purse. Officers administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan to Morasca while medics arrived on the scene to treat her further.

Police said medics needed assistance with her, saying she was fighting and trying to bite them. An officer remained inside as the ambulance drove to a nearby emergency room, during which Morasca was “still combative” and bit the officer on her right forearm. She was charged on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

While Morasca was being treated, the passenger was ordered to hand over the bag of syringes, which she denied having. Upon a search of her purse, however, police say they found the bag, which also included a burnt spoon, string and cotton balls.

She was detained on the scene on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia but released on her own recognizance.

In 2002, Morasca, a Pennsylvania native, won the sixth season of the CBS reality show, which took place in the Amazon. She was awarded the grand prize of $1 million. TMZ reports that the SUV she was driving had a vanity license plate reading “AMAZON.”

Morasca then competed on Survivor: All-Stars in 2004, but quit the show to be with her dying mother, who passed away from breast cancer just a few days after she returned home.

Morasca also competed on Fear Factor and also took part in the Amazing Race with then-boyfriend and Survivor season three winner Ethan Zohn. They both also competed together on the Food Network show Dinner: Impossible and on season four of The Celebrity Apprentice. The two split in 2013 after 10 years.

Photo credit: CBS, Instagram/@jennamorasca