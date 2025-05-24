‘Survivor’ and ‘The Amazing Race’ Night and Time Slots Confirmed for Fall 2025

Survivor and The Amazing Race are officially coming back this fall.

CBS’ fall 2025 schedule has confirmed the night and time slot for the two long-running reality competition series, and there’s not much of a change.

Once again, Survivor and The Amazing Race will be taking over Wednesday nights on CBS. Survivor 49 will be kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET, with Season 38 of The Amazing Race airing at 9:30 p.m. ET. As of now, premiere dates for both shows have not been announced, but that will likely come later this summer. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to a full night of intense competition later this year, and there are bound to be twists and surprises.

That’s not all. After Survivor 49 wraps up this fall, the series will be airing its highly-anticipated milestone 50th season during spring 2026. The cast, which will be made up of entirely returning players, has not been announced, but it will finally be revealed on Wednesday. At this point, there is no telling who will be competing, though fans should expect some favorites, villains, and maybe some underrated castaways. The Amazing Race, meanwhile, will only be airing in the fall on the 2025-26 schedule, but it should still be entertaining nonetheless.

Wednesdays this fall will not be the only night unchanged. All four shows that aired on Thursdays during the 2024-25 season will be returning and sticking to their usual slots. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will be kicking off the night again, followed by Ghosts and Matlock, with Elsbeth rounding out the night. That being said, unlike Wednesdays, Thursdays will go unchanged for the entire season. Wednesdays during midseason will include Hollywood Squares, The Price is Right at Night, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, and America’s Culinary Cup, on top of Survivor 50.

CBS this fall will be filled to the brim with returning favorites and some new shows, and even though the network brought some brutal cancellations ahead of the 2025-26 season, there will still be a lot to look forward to. Wednesdays will once again belong to Survivor and The Amazing Race, and there will be some intense and fun competition that fans won’t want to miss a single second of. New episodes will stream on Paramount+ on Thursdays this fall.